Grandparental leave: “Mothers can make a career”

Grandparental leave

The issue of "grandparental leave", which was recently brought up again by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, is welcomed by the Seniors' Association President. Korosec: "It's just an option that you can choose, but you don't have to. It is often the case that a young mother in her early thirties has a career leap ahead of her but cannot realize it because of parental leave. On the other hand, there are often grandparents who are just about to retire, have time and are often happy to look after the grandchild and take care of the baby."