Head of the Seniors' Association
Grandparental leave: “Mothers can make a career”
In an interview on krone.tv, Seniors' Association President Ingrid Korosec analyzes the biggest problems currently facing Austrian senior citizens: "Most people don't start thinking about how they want to spend their twenty or twenty-five years of retirement in good time. That's a very long period of time."
According to Korosec, this should be considered four or five years before retirement. "But most people don't."
Will the pension increase of between 4.6 and 4.7 percent recently announced for 2025 be enough for pensioners? "Yes, that will be enough, today's inflation will be around 4.6 percent and will therefore be compensated for. The increase is also provided for by law. And next year, inflation will probably fall further to around two percent." The pension gap between men and women in Austria is still enormous.
Korosec: "The median pension for women is 1,300 euros, for men 2,000 euros. That is a huge difference. Unfortunately, this is also due to the fact that 44 percent of all women do not retire from working life. In addition, 50 percent of all people in Austria work part-time. These are mainly women. This also leads to poverty in old age."
Digitalization and loneliness
Increasing digitalization is also affecting the older generation. Those affected must constantly stay on the ball in order to properly understand and cope with all the innovations. This also causes considerable problems as they get older. Korosec: "I'm actually a fan of digitalization, and it's probably here to stay. You have to be able to ride the wave that you can't prevent. Nevertheless, it's important to be able to maintain an analog life. The framework conditions must be right for this, which is absolutely essential."
Ultimately, an intensive digital life also leads to loneliness because people are often no longer able to make personal trips and simply stay at home. Korosec: "You often stop getting dressed, stay at home and stop talking. People keep calling me at the senior citizens' association to say that I'm the first person they've spoken to today. I forget how to speak at home when I'm alone." Mental health problems are on the rise, which is why she always appeals to senior citizens to stay active and socialize for as long as possible.
Grandparental leave
The issue of "grandparental leave", which was recently brought up again by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, is welcomed by the Seniors' Association President. Korosec: "It's just an option that you can choose, but you don't have to. It is often the case that a young mother in her early thirties has a career leap ahead of her but cannot realize it because of parental leave. On the other hand, there are often grandparents who are just about to retire, have time and are often happy to look after the grandchild and take care of the baby."
This would not result in additional costs, as the maternity allowance would not be paid to the mother during this period, but to grandma or grandpa.
You can seeall the other facts about the lives of senior citizens in Austria in the video above.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.