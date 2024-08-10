Head of the traffic police
Do you sometimes turn a blind eye?
Enrico Leitgeb (48), newly appointed head of the traffic department of the Tyrolean police, talks in an interview with "Krone" about leniency and severity, the focus of his new job and emotional issues.
Leitgeb receives the "Krone" in the Frundsberg barracks in Vomp, where the Cobra and traffic department have temporary quarters until the new security center in Innsbruck is ready. Large posters with police motifs create the right atmosphere in the meeting room.
"Krone": Hand on heart, have you never been caught out in traffic yourself?
Enrico Leitgeb: I was also speeding once when I was young, but that was sorted out with an organ mandate. It's clear that police officers have a role model function. You can't preach water and drink wine.
How does it feel emotionally to have been the top Tyrolean traffic police officer since August 1st?
I was already interested in the traffic service at my first office in Hall. I've now reached the top of my game in this area, so to speak. That fills me with pride. I also have respect, but more than 200 motivated employees and the experience I have gained as deputy since 2021 let me sleep well.
Is there a typical daily routine in this role?
The day usually starts here in the office in Vomp, with the early meeting at 6.30 am. The traffic information center tells us what happened during the night. There are also accidents, road closures, weather conditions, etc. Meetings often accompany me.
We have to analyze accidents and pursue measures that are as accurate as possible. But technical development is also part of this.
Enrico Leitgeb
As few victims as possible as the main goal
What goals do you have for your management period?
The main strategic goal is to keep the number of road accident victims as low as possible. We have to analyze accidents and take the most effective measures possible. But technical development is also part of this.
For example?
Take the checkpoint on the A12 in Radfeld. Here it's all about automated weight checks, the trucks can be weighed despite driving faster and there are also sensors for the permitted height, width and length.
Luegbrücke: Hardly a week without a meeting about it
The Lueg Bridge is a topic that is also in the headlines. How much have you been working on it?
For years, actually, for example around an emergency plan in the event that the bridge suddenly became impassable. We are currently working with the state, Asfinag and emergency organizations on a package of measures to make the bridge one lane from 1 January 2025, which should be ready by September. There is hardly a week in which we don't meet in larger or smaller groups to discuss this.
Profile
Enrico Leitgeb lives in Absam and is a trained carpenter. The e-car driver and Vespa owner is in a life partnership. In 2008, the now colonel completed the basic training course for officers in Traiskirchen (Lower Austria). After passing his school-leaving examination in 2011, Leitgeb studied for a bachelor's and master's degree in police science while working. He has been Deputy Head of the Provincial Traffic Department since 2021, succeeding the previous head Günther Salzmann, who retired. Leitgeb's deputy is now Wolfgang Weninger.
The Luegbrücke bridge will probably still be a test of patience. Is aggression generally on the rise in Tyrolean road traffic?
You often hear statements like this, but it tends to be overstated. However, you can count the incidents during checks and even assaults on one hand. When it happens, you have to react with professionalism.
Deterrence through confiscations
How has the confiscation of speeding vehicles worked?
I am surprised that there have already been 24 cases of confiscation this year. There will be a certain general preventive effect, i.e. deterrence.
Another practical example: a somewhat local driver from the Tyrolean province makes a wrong turn in Innsbruck - should he be warned or punished?
We take into account the seriousness of the offense, it's about tact and a sense of proportion and a warning could be enough here. However, it is clear that there is certainly no turning a blind eye to capital offenses, such as alcohol.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
