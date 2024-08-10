Do you sometimes turn a blind eye?

The Lueg Bridge is a topic that is also in the headlines. How much have you been working on it?

For years, actually, for example around an emergency plan in the event that the bridge suddenly became impassable. We are currently working with the state, Asfinag and emergency organizations on a package of measures to make the bridge one lane from 1 January 2025, which should be ready by September. There is hardly a week in which we don't meet in larger or smaller groups to discuss this.