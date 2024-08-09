New weapon against Putin
Ukrainian army relies on “BAD One” dog robots
New technology for the defensive fight against the Russian invasion: remote-controlled robot dogs are now to support and relieve Ukrainian soldiers on the front line.
At a secret location in Ukraine, a specialist from a British military solutions company, who wished to remain anonymous and introduced himself as "Yuri", demonstrated the "BAD One" robot model: The four-legged friend runs, jumps and sits down by remote control command.
Robot works for two to three hours
Soldiers sent on reconnaissance missions are "usually very well-trained, very experienced people" who are "constantly exposed to risks", said Juri. The use of the robot could replace them and thus save lives. According to him, the robot's battery has a runtime of two to three hours.
In view of the Ukrainian army's difficulties in recruiting new soldiers after almost two and a half years of war, the robot dogs could potentially take on important tasks on the front line and relieve the troops. For example, "BAD One" could be used to detect mines and scout out Russian positions or bring up to seven kilos of ammunition or medicine to the front line.
Deployments are kept secret
He could not say how many of the robots had been deployed in Ukraine so far, nor in which locations - but Yuri was convinced that the dogs were making a difference for the missions and for the safety of the soldiers. A dog "for a few thousand dollars" could take on "a task that would otherwise require a lot of technology, communication systems and at least three to five soldiers", he added.
As it travels on all fours, the robot dog is difficult for the enemy to track down. However, should it ever fall into Russian hands, an emergency switch could be used to delete all data, said Yuri.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.