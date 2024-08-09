Terror teenagers were fans of this hate preacher

Islam influencers in the sights of the authorities

In addition to Abdul Baraa, other German Salafists are also active on TikTok and YouTube, including Pierre Vogel and Ibrahim El-Azzazi, who calls himself "Sheikh Ibrahim". In short clips, they pretend to answer religious questions, but a closer look reveals the radical views of the Islam influencers. For example, Ibrahim El-Azzazi refused to be in the picture with Y Collective reporter Selma Badawi in a documentary because she was unveiled.