Cinematic seizure
Thieves stole four cars at once: city police caught them on film
A Viennese gang struck for the second time in Baden (Lower Austria). Officers from the spa town caught a perpetrator like in an action series.
You usually only see this on television: A police car is turned around with screeching tires, blocking the escape route - and officers catch the suspect. This is exactly how spectacularly Baden city police officers have now arrested a car thief in Vienna.
Car was unlocked
The night before, four cars belonging to a family had been stolen in the spa town. An interesting detail: one car was unlocked, the keys to the other three and a wallet and bank card were kept inside. As payments had already been made in Vienna shortly after the coup, officers from the city police drove to the capital to view surveillance camera footage with colleagues there.
Meanwhile, the stolen car owner reported that he had spotted one of the stolen cars in Vienna - two youths had parked it in the Venediger Au. The Baden officers then observed the car, which already had stolen Vienna license plates.
15-year-old arrested
And indeed: a short time later, the suspects returned. As they were about to drive off, the cinematic arrest took place. The driver managed to escape. The co-driver (15) was arrested. During interrogation in Baden, he referred to "memory gaps".
"The teenager belongs to a Viennese gang", confirmed Major Sebastian Stockbauer from the city police. Two weeks ago, members of this group had already stolen two cars in Baden.
