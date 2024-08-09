Christopher Trimmel becomes a TV pundit

It will be a firework of hits with lots of show and good humour in a unique atmosphere on the Seegrube," promises organizer Ralph "The Voice" Schader. On Friday, August 23, the great concert will take place against the backdrop of the Nordkette from 7.30 pm. Michael Fally, head of sport at krone.at, will also be part of the opening act. Advance sales are going well, but tickets are still available online in the Innsbruck Nordkettenbahnen ticket store.