Exclusive event

Christopher Trimmel becomes a TV pundit

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 10:35

On August 23rd, the concert with the Goleador and his Viennese cult band Monti Beton will take place at the Tiroler Seegrube. "Krone" readers will have the opportunity for a meet and greet with the cult striker and singer.

It will be a firework of hits with lots of show and good humour in a unique atmosphere on the Seegrube," promises organizer Ralph "The Voice" Schader. On Friday, August 23, the great concert will take place against the backdrop of the Nordkette from 7.30 pm. Michael Fally, head of sport at krone.at, will also be part of the opening act. Advance sales are going well, but tickets are still available online in the Innsbruck Nordkettenbahnen ticket store.

Krankl with organizer Ralph Schader
Krankl with organizer Ralph Schader
(Bild: Amanda Clare Peniston-Bird)

VIP tickets and meeting
The "Tiroler Krone" has a special treat in store for its readers. We are giving away two special VIP tickets for this very exclusive music show above the rooftops of Innsbruck! These include a personal meeting with the singing "Goleador" at the AC Hotel in Innsbruck (where the entire Monti Beton crew is staying) - including a photo opportunity! You only have to answer one question: When was Hans Krankl coach in Innsbruck?

Send the answer with the keyword "Hans Krankl" by e-mail to gewinntirol@krone.at by August 13, 2024

Tickets are available here!

Good entertainment with the Goleador!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Markus Gassler
Markus Gassler
