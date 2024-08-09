Exclusive event
Christopher Trimmel becomes a TV pundit
On August 23rd, the concert with the Goleador and his Viennese cult band Monti Beton will take place at the Tiroler Seegrube. "Krone" readers will have the opportunity for a meet and greet with the cult striker and singer.
It will be a firework of hits with lots of show and good humour in a unique atmosphere on the Seegrube," promises organizer Ralph "The Voice" Schader. On Friday, August 23, the great concert will take place against the backdrop of the Nordkette from 7.30 pm. Michael Fally, head of sport at krone.at, will also be part of the opening act. Advance sales are going well, but tickets are still available online in the Innsbruck Nordkettenbahnen ticket store.
VIP tickets and meeting
The "Tiroler Krone" has a special treat in store for its readers. We are giving away two special VIP tickets for this very exclusive music show above the rooftops of Innsbruck! These include a personal meeting with the singing "Goleador" at the AC Hotel in Innsbruck (where the entire Monti Beton crew is staying) - including a photo opportunity! You only have to answer one question: When was Hans Krankl coach in Innsbruck?
Send the answer with the keyword "Hans Krankl" by e-mail to gewinntirol@krone.at by August 13, 2024
Good entertainment with the Goleador!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.