Exciting finale at the Bregenz Festival

Eighteen performances of Carl Maria von Weber's "Der Freischütz" have already taken place on the lake stage this year - and that's actually true, as no performance has had to be canceled due to rain. Philipp Stölzl's production takes a very free approach to the work, introducing an electronic soundtrack, enhancing the figure of the devil and reinterpreting the two female characters. Not all critics agreed with this, but the high quality of the vocal solos was undisputed. The house opera, Rossini's "Tancredi", in which director Jan Philipp Gloger's interventions in the original plot were completely convincing, met with great approval. The brilliant ensemble of singers also contributed to the success.