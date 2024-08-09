A little consolation for grieving Swifties

"I think Le Burger's campaign is very nice. It's a kind of sanctuary for all fans who are really grieving," says Julia Krumbiegel, whose dream of seeing Taylor Swift this weekend has been shattered. There is a ray of hope for all those in this situation, as "Le Burger" is giving away a burger of your choice to anyone with a valid ticket for one of Taylor Swift's three concert dates in Vienna: "Dear Swifties, we understand how disappointing this news is for you. That's why we want to do something good for you and treat you to a burger," writes "Le Burger" in her Instagram post published yesterday. The post has already been "liked" almost 10,000 times.