Free burgers for fans
A little consolation for grieving Swifties
Thousands of fans in Austria are in mourning - All three concert dates for Taylor Swift in Vienna have had to be canceled due to the acute threat of terrorism. But at "Le Burger" in Plus City, among other places, grieving Swifties are being cheered up with a free burger. There is also a campaign for fans at Cineplexx.
"I think Le Burger's campaign is very nice. It's a kind of sanctuary for all fans who are really grieving," says Julia Krumbiegel, whose dream of seeing Taylor Swift this weekend has been shattered. There is a ray of hope for all those in this situation, as "Le Burger" is giving away a burger of your choice to anyone with a valid ticket for one of Taylor Swift's three concert dates in Vienna: "Dear Swifties, we understand how disappointing this news is for you. That's why we want to do something good for you and treat you to a burger," writes "Le Burger" in her Instagram post published yesterday. The post has already been "liked" almost 10,000 times.
Some fans at Plus City have already been able to enjoy a free burger. "I think it's really nice that the chain wants to do something good for us," says Julia enthusiastically. And Katrin Schilcher is also delighted: "I'm thrilled about this campaign. It's a little consolation for us Swifties."
Free popcorn for Swifties too
But "Le Burger" is not the only chain with such a promotion for fans. Cineplexx is also giving away Taylor Swift goodies and popcorn to anyone with a valid concert ticket: "To cheer up the broken hearts, Cineplexx is giving all Swifties who would have been at the Taylor Swift concert in Vienna a Taylor Swift popcorn bucket, the matching drinks cup and the special Double Wall Cup."
Nevertheless, the sadness among the fans is palpable: "I just don't understand it. Major events work in other countries too and it's sometimes much more dangerous there and we in Austria don't manage to provide proper security," says Silke Schwabegger. Julia is also stunned: "I'm really shocked that there was a serious threat of terrorism. Nevertheless, I'm glad that so many people could be protected." Katrin is just as sad: "I've been looking forward to the concert for over a year. We had already made all our friendship bracelets and got our outfits ready."
