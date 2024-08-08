Audit by the Court of Audit
Better marks again for the municipality of Fußach
Following the devastating audit report from the State Court of Audit in 2021, a lot has happened at the Fußach municipal office. Court of Audit Director Brigitte Eggler-Bargehr had words of praise this time.
A criminal trial at Feldkirch provincial court recently ended with two guilty verdicts against the former mayor and the former head of finance of the municipality of Fußach. An audit by the provincial court of auditors, which revealed gross mismanagement and blatant deficiencies in the administration in 2021, therefore also had legal consequences for those responsible.
For Peter Böhler, who took over as mayor in the fall of 2020, the task after the facts became known was to implement numerous recommendations from the Court of Audit: The administration had to be restructured and control mechanisms introduced.
Three years later, the Court of Audit auditors and their director Brigitte Eggler-Bargehr returned to Fußach to review the implementation of their recommendations. "The municipality of Fußach has had a challenging time. It has made up for many omissions, some measures are still outstanding," summarized Eggler-Bargehr - and thus also gave Peter Böhler, who recently resigned due to personal and health problems, a good final certificate.
Of a total of 46 recommendations, 27 were implemented and a further eleven are currently being processed. Eight suggestions were not implemented. From the director's point of view, the figures are quite respectable, as the degree of implementation is very high compared to other municipalities.
Four-eyes principle introduced
"The current review also shows that Fußach has largely complied with the recommendations, especially in the particularly critical areas," praised Eggler-Bargehr. For example, the core processes in the financial area have been adapted and standardized, and a dual control principle has been implemented. "In this way, the municipality has laid the foundations, both organizationally and technically, to increase the security of financial processes and minimize risks." Fußach has also implemented almost all of the recommendations in human resources.
