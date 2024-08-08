Better marks again for the municipality of Fußach

Four-eyes principle introduced

"The current review also shows that Fußach has largely complied with the recommendations, especially in the particularly critical areas," praised Eggler-Bargehr. For example, the core processes in the financial area have been adapted and standardized, and a dual control principle has been implemented. "In this way, the municipality has laid the foundations, both organizationally and technically, to increase the security of financial processes and minimize risks." Fußach has also implemented almost all of the recommendations in human resources.