“Putting an end to the black-green haunting”

"Vorarlberg first" in the allocation of housing

Markus Klien from Hohenems - a hot candidate for a possible provincial council position alongside the previous speakers - brought the issue of affordable housing to the fore. He has new construction projects with Vogewosi in mind. When allocating social housing, the principle of "Vorarlberg first" should apply: "Almost 40 percent of these apartments were allocated to non-Austrians in 2023. This does not correspond to the ratio in the population," criticized Klien. In addition, no subsidized apartments should be allocated to people who do not speak German.