“Expectations were too high”

"Long-term difficulties"

However, this does not mean that the conclusion is that the sanctions should be removed. "Otherwise, what would be the West's general response to the biggest war of conquest in Europe since the Second World War?" The sanctions affect certain areas, according to the expert. For example, Russia is having difficulties substituting high technologies. "That will still work in the short term. But in the long term, it will cause massive difficulties." As far as raw material exports are concerned, Russia is not getting the prices in China or India that the EU states have paid or are still paying. The loss for Russia is therefore significant, both in terms of high technologies and export revenues for raw material deliveries.