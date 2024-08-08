Also at the weekend
Midsummer heat awaits us until Tuesday
High summer temperatures of up to 35 degrees are expected in Austria in the coming days. The weekend will be mostly sunny, with only a few clouds and scattered warm thunderstorms, which may form, especially in the southwest of the country. From Tuesday, the weather will become more changeable.
Midsummer will return on Saturday : sunshine will predominate. During the course of the day, a few harmless clouds may move into the north and east as well as over the mountains. In the morning 14 to 19 degrees are expected, during the day 26 to 33 degrees.
On Sunday afternoon , harmless clouds will form over the Alpine peaks, otherwise the sun will shine until the evening. Only in the southwest will thunderstorms develop. The wind will be light to moderate with temperatures in the morning between 12 and 21 degrees. During the day it will be 27 to 35 degrees.
The Austrian weather will also be dominated by sunshine on Monday : only in the area of the Alpine peaks in the west and southwest will there be a chance of local heat thunderstorms with cumulus clouds during the afternoon hours. Early temperatures will range from 14 to 21 degrees, with daily highs of 28 to 34 degrees.
Tuesday will be hot but changeable. Temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees are forecast in the morning, rising to 27 to 35 degrees during the day. The first rain showers and thunderstorms will set in.
