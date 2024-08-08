Amendment to blood donation
Less frequent and requirements for third gender
The Blood Donor Ordinance is being amended. In future, men will only be allowed to donate two liters of blood per year, women one and a half liters. People who have spent time in malaria regions will no longer be permanently excluded. Medical requirements for diverse and intersex people have been defined for the first time.
The Ministry of Health, which submitted the amendment for review on Thursday, announced that the changes should bring greater safety for donors. "Blood donation should be possible for everyone - no matter who you love or what gender you are", Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) is quoted as saying in a press release. The donor questionnaires will be adapted to the new requirements shortly before they come into force in the fall.
According to the data, around 3.4 percent of all people in Austria regularly donate blood, making an important contribution to the care of accident victims and during operations. Now the legal requirements are to be adapted to the current state of science, it was emphasized.
Blood donation should be possible for everyone - no matter who you love or what gender you are.
Gesundheitsminister Johannes Rauch (Grüne)
On the recommendation of the Blood Commission, the maximum quantities have been reduced: in future, a maximum of three or four donations per year at intervals of at least eight weeks will be permitted. In this way, even frequent donors should not suffer from an iron deficiency. Previously, women were allowed to donate blood four to five times a year, men up to six times a year.
Medical requirements for the third sex
For the first time, medical requirements for diverse and intersex people as well as people without gender identification have also been defined. Although they were already able to donate blood in the past, the intervals and maximum quantities to be observed were not defined for them. It is now made clear that the requirements for the female sex apply to them.
If the physical characteristics correspond to the minimum values specified for men, the specifications for the male sex can also be used if desired. The parameters include weight, blood pressure and pulse rate. "The safety of donors is ensured by a medical confirmation of health suitability," says the Ministry of Health.
People who were born or raised in malaria regions are no longer permanently excluded. The same applies to people who have visited such areas and have shown symptoms of malaria. They must present a negative NAT test result (NAT is a nucleic acid test, note) and a negative antibody test that was carried out no earlier than six months after leaving the country.
Donations may be made less frequently
"With the new regulation, more people are now permitted to donate blood, but donors may donate less frequently in future. It is therefore particularly important that more people continue to donate blood and thus save lives," said Gerry Foitik, Federal Rescue Commander and member of the Executive Board of the Austrian Red Cross responsible for blood agendas.
The Red Cross relies on regular donations to ensure a full supply. "Blood only has a shelf life of 42 days and cannot be produced artificially," says Foitik.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.