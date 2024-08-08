Real estate analysis
Most expensive home sold in Salzburg
Together with the real estate experts at IMMOunited, willhaben has once again analyzed current transaction figures and sums, top deals, the largest property sales and the most exclusive properties. The first quarter of 2024 was analyzed.
The highest number of residential property transactions in absolute terms was recorded in Graz City (Styria), while the highest number of transactions per capita was recorded in Eisenstadt City (Burgenland). The lowest number of transactions per inhabitant during the period under review was recorded in the district of Südoststeiermark.
A look at the land register also reveals that the most expensive residential properties were traded in Salzburg and Tyrol. However, the largest property sold in the first quarter in terms of area was more than 430,000 square meters and changed hands in Neudorf near Parndorf in Burgenland.
The results paint the following picture: most properties in absolute terms (391) were sold in Graz, followed by Salzburg City (226), Mödling (197) and Linz City (194). In terms of individual purchase price, Salzburg is again in the lead. A detached house changed hands for an impressive 7.2 million euros. This transaction relegated Tyrolean properties (Ellmau/6.5 million; Kitzbühel, 5.6 million) to second place. Vienna, on the other hand, is the lone leader when it comes to apartments: two top-floor apartments in the first district were sold for EUR 6.7 million and EUR 4.5 million respectively.
Largest area sold in Anthering
In terms of area, the state is logically ahead. A 430,565 square meter plot in Neudorf bei Parndorf went over the counter, followed by Ottendorf an der Rittschein (ST; 309,340) and Neudorf (B; 300,001). The largest area sold in Salzburg was comparatively small: This was a plot in Anthering (Flachgau) with 16,291 square meters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.