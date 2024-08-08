Most expensive home sold in Salzburg

The results paint the following picture: most properties in absolute terms (391) were sold in Graz, followed by Salzburg City (226), Mödling (197) and Linz City (194). In terms of individual purchase price, Salzburg is again in the lead. A detached house changed hands for an impressive 7.2 million euros. This transaction relegated Tyrolean properties (Ellmau/6.5 million; Kitzbühel, 5.6 million) to second place. Vienna, on the other hand, is the lone leader when it comes to apartments: two top-floor apartments in the first district were sold for EUR 6.7 million and EUR 4.5 million respectively.