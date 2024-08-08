Andrich counters Lehmann: “An impertinence for me”

"So he has to add his two cents somewhere"

Andrich now responded in the Kölner Stadt Anzeiger to Lehmann's comments, which had caused a stir during the European Championship and which Andrich had also noticed. "More has come of it than I would have thought. For Jens Lehmann to say something like that is outrageous. The fact that he comments on such topics simply shows that he can't live with no longer being in the conversation. So he has to add his two cents somewhere."