Andrich counters Lehmann: “An impertinence for me”

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 08:01

Former national team player Jens Lehmann mocked Robert Andrich during the European Championships because of his pink hairstyle. Now the midfielder countered: "It's become more than I would have thought. For Jens Lehmann to say something like that is a cheeky thing for me".

The sporting world was astonished when Andrich appeared at the home European Championships with pink hair. For former goalkeeper Jens Lehmann, it was too much. "Nowadays you have to be careful, because maybe he feels like a woman or something," he said on "Welt-TV": "You have to be very tolerant, but I think in the context of a soccer team, especially the German national team - the elite - that's a bit too much at some point."

Lehmann added: "First it was blonde hair, now it's pink hair, what is he trying to show us? Does he have some kind of personality problem or something that makes him stand out like that? As a fellow player, I would have found that very strange and I don't think the national team coach thinks it's great either."

The 61-time international then even suggested consequences: "UEFA will probably ban it in future, because what if the opposing goalkeeper is wearing a pink shirt today? This pink is extremely bright, it's totally irritating on the soccer pitch."

"So he has to add his two cents somewhere"
Andrich now responded in the Kölner Stadt Anzeiger to Lehmann's comments, which had caused a stir during the European Championship and which Andrich had also noticed. "More has come of it than I would have thought. For Jens Lehmann to say something like that is outrageous. The fact that he comments on such topics simply shows that he can't live with no longer being in the conversation. So he has to add his two cents somewhere."

The international is currently preparing for the new season with Bayer Leverkusen. In a test match on Wednesday, the "Werkself" lost 4:1 to FC Arsenal. The last test against Real Betis is scheduled for August 10, before the Supercup against VfB Stuttgart on August 17. Will Andrich experiment with his hair again in the new season? ...

