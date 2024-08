Drunk motorcyclist flees after accident

Driving license already surrendered

After first aid for his injuries, he was taken to Freistadt Hospital by the Red Cross. A breathalyzer test was positive: the driver had 2.14 per mille in his blood. It also turned out that the 36-year-old from Rainbach no longer had a driver's license because it had previously been revoked. He will be charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license and hit-and-run.