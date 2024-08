Major operation because excavator damaged gas pipeline

Gas measurements and all-clear

At around 12.15 p.m., a gas measurement was carried out in the surrounding shafts. An emergency driver from Tigas, who had arrived in the meantime, also began the planned measurements immediately. The danger zone was cleared at 12.40 p.m. as all measurements were negative. The volunteer fire departments from Fieberbrunn, Kitzbühel and St. Johann as well as the ambulance service and police were deployed.