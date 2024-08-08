Vorteilswelt
Galleries Highlight

Hubert Scheibl paints the flight of Icarus

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 16:30

Hubert Scheibl is one of the best-known representatives of contemporary abstract painting. His works have long since found their way into major museums such as the Albertina in Vienna. Born in Upper Austria, he is now exhibiting large formats at Galerie 422 in Gmunden: A colorful meditation on human hubris.

comment0 Kommentare

It is the hubris, the delusions of grandeur that made Icarus fly too high - until he fell. Hubert Scheibl (72) is one of the most important representatives of contemporary Austrian painting. He took off as the "New Wilder", and today his meditative works are at home in major museums such as the Albertina.

Brilliant staging of the concise gesture
At Galerie 422, however, he is giving a "home game": the Gmunden-born artist is focusing on the "Icarus" series (until August 24), in which he reflects on the presumptuousness and hubris of mankind. He lets color "fly" in large formats, developing spherical backgrounds that become the stage for concise gestural formulations.

Despite the abstraction, if you allow yourself to be carried away by the pictures, they touch your innermost being, inspire you to reflect and sweep you away. Scheibl has also set up two sculptures at the head of the Traun Bridge in front of the gallery. In this way, he makes it clear that he is also involved in sculpture.

View of the Venice Biennale
In the fall, Galerie 422 brings the next big name: From October 19, Anna Jermolaewa, who is representing Austria at this year's Venice Biennale, will be exhibiting her works.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
