ÖSV ace seriously injured in racing bike crash

After two weeks in intensive care, Ganahl - who also competed in professional cycling races for Team Vorarlberg for two seasons - was transferred to the normal ward at the end of last week, where he is already fighting back. "After my serious accident, I now have a long road ahead of me. But after every fall, you have to get up again and come back," the Gaschurner is quoted as saying in an ÖSV statement. "I will do everything I can to return to competitive sport - this is my life and I will do everything I can for it."