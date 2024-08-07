Two vertebrae broken
ÖSV ace seriously injured in racing bike crash
As was only announced on Wednesday, ski mountaineer Daniel Ganahl was involved in a serious traffic accident in Schönau am Königssee in Bavaria on July 19. According to the police, the 28-year-old from Vorarlberg was riding downhill at high speed on his racing bike when he was hit by a car driven by a 67-year-old female vacationer who had overlooked him.
The Montafon native, who is a member of the ÖSV national team, hit the car in the area of the A-pillar and was thrown over the vehicle. Ganahl suffered multiple fractures in the facial area, two vertebral fractures and a chest injury. After initial treatment, the emergency helicopter "Christoph 14" took him to Traunstein Hospital, from where he was quickly transferred to the Murnau Trauma Centre, which specializes in spinal injuries.
After two weeks in intensive care, Ganahl - who also competed in professional cycling races for Team Vorarlberg for two seasons - was transferred to the normal ward at the end of last week, where he is already fighting back. "After my serious accident, I now have a long road ahead of me. But after every fall, you have to get up again and come back," the Gaschurner is quoted as saying in an ÖSV statement. "I will do everything I can to return to competitive sport - this is my life and I will do everything I can for it."
Rehab already started
Ganahl has already started his rehabilitation in Murnau. He is currently receiving therapy twice a day. However, it will probably be a good three months before he is allowed to leave the specialist clinic. "I would like to expressly thank those around me and the medical staff from the initial treatment to here in Murnau. I have received the best support from all sides and I am very grateful for that."
