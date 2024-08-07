Vorteilswelt
Before the public consultation

Information campaign for Salzburg’s local line extension

Nachrichten
07.08.2024 11:19

On November 10, the people of Salzburg in the central region will decide whether the extension of the Lokalbahn should be implemented as a transport solution. The question has now been fixed. Only the overall project, including the Messebahn and Stieglbahn, will be put to the vote. The state's information campaign is now starting.

comment0 Kommentare

It is a decision for the future that the citizens of Salzburg, Flachgau and Tennengau will have to make on November 10. The referendum will determine whether the Salzburger Lokalbahn should be extended partly underground through the provincial capital to Hallein. Depending on the variant for the S-Link, the costs for this would amount to 2.2 billion euros.

The question of the decision was announced on Wednesday. "Should the state of Salzburg work towards implementing the extension of the local railroad to Hallein (S-Link) as part of a mobility solution that also includes the Stiegl and trade fair/airport railroad in the interests of relieving traffic congestion?"

This makes it clear that not only the S-Link is to be implemented, but that the Messebahn and Stieglbahn are also included in the concept. A large-scale information campaign will inform the public in the last three months before the vote. The City of Salzburg will also provide its own information for its citizens.

In the meantime, opposition is forming from local residents along the planned route. In addition to the criticism from the provincial capital, opponents have also formed south of the provincial capital to create a mood against the major project.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Roittner
Felix Roittner
