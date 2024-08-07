Funeral director couple left 200 bodies to decompose

Probably no more money to be taken from the couple

Although the couple are to be prosecuted for fraud, body snatching and money laundering in the near future, the verdict of a class action brought by the family before the civil court now prevents this. The court announced that it wanted to set an example and ordered the Hallfords to pay the monstrous sum of 950 million dollars in total to the families of the victims. But even Andrew Swan, the families' lawyer, sees no real prospect of his clients ever receiving any money: "Unfortunately, the defendants are already heavily in debt and have spent all their money."