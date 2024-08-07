Fight against the climate crisis
“Maybe it will get even more annoying”
"Yes, this is the end of the Last Generation," says Afra Porsche, climate activist from the group, in the krone.tv studio on Wednesday. However, this does not mean that politicians can now "rest on their incompetence and their deadly policies", she explains.
"We are leaving behind a resistant and politicized society. This means that somewhere there will be resistance to the government's deadly course. We will resist an unjust system. We'll see exactly what that looks like," says Porsche. And adds: "But not with the Last Generation."
"Otherwise we won't be heard"
She cannot say how new groups will fill the place of the Last Generation. "Maybe it will get worse, maybe it will get even more annoying. But we have to be annoying, otherwise we won't be heard!" Only polarizing actions would attract media attention.
The government in particular is completely ignoring scientific facts. Climate collapse could lead to the end of our civilization. It is the politicians' responsibility to protect us from this.
"But they are not doing that." Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) should "get his two brain cells together and ask himself what will happen to me if our society collapses".
The catastrophe we are heading for is not understood - neither by politicians nor by the media, warns Porsche.
