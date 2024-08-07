Vorteilswelt
Successfully tested

BMW uses humanoids in production for the first time

Nachrichten
07.08.2024 07:46

The German car manufacturer BMW is using human-like robots in production for the first time. At the US plant in Spartanburg, the humanoid robot Figure 02 successfully installed sheet metal parts in car bodies in a real production environment during a test run lasting several weeks.

 "The developments in the field of robotics are very promising. With an early test operation, we are now exploring the possible uses of humanoid robots in production," says Head of Production Milan Nedeljković. According to BMW, a particularly tactile ability is required for the production step in question.

According to the manufacturer, the Figure 02 is the world's most advanced humanoid robot currently available on the market. (Bild: BMW)
According to the manufacturer, the Figure 02 is the world's most advanced humanoid robot currently available on the market.
(Bild: BMW)

According to the Californians, the Figure 02 recently presented by Figure is the world's most advanced humanoid robot currently available on the market. With its combination of bipedal mobility and highly developed dexterity, the Figure 02 is ideally suited for use in areas with physically difficult, unsafe or repetitive processes, thereby improving the ergonomics and safety of employees.

Three times the computing power
Compared to its predecessor, it has three times the computing power, improved voice communication, better cameras, microphones and sensors, a more powerful battery and fourth-generation human-sized hands with 16 active degrees of freedom per hand and a force comparable to that of a human.

At BMW, the robot successfully placed sheet metal parts in special fixtures, which are then assembled as part of the car body. (Bild: BMW)
At BMW, the robot successfully placed sheet metal parts in special fixtures, which are then assembled as part of the car body.
(Bild: BMW)

BMW and the Californian robot manufacturer Figure now want to prepare it for future applications and develop it further.

phs

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

