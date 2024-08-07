Successfully tested
BMW uses humanoids in production for the first time
The German car manufacturer BMW is using human-like robots in production for the first time. At the US plant in Spartanburg, the humanoid robot Figure 02 successfully installed sheet metal parts in car bodies in a real production environment during a test run lasting several weeks.
"The developments in the field of robotics are very promising. With an early test operation, we are now exploring the possible uses of humanoid robots in production," says Head of Production Milan Nedeljković. According to BMW, a particularly tactile ability is required for the production step in question.
According to the Californians, the Figure 02 recently presented by Figure is the world's most advanced humanoid robot currently available on the market. With its combination of bipedal mobility and highly developed dexterity, the Figure 02 is ideally suited for use in areas with physically difficult, unsafe or repetitive processes, thereby improving the ergonomics and safety of employees.
Three times the computing power
Compared to its predecessor, it has three times the computing power, improved voice communication, better cameras, microphones and sensors, a more powerful battery and fourth-generation human-sized hands with 16 active degrees of freedom per hand and a force comparable to that of a human.
BMW and the Californian robot manufacturer Figure now want to prepare it for future applications and develop it further.
phs
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.