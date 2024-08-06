Fire opened from a car
Shooting attack in Alsace: one dead, one injured
A man was killed and another seriously injured by gunfire in the small town of Mulhouse (Mulhouse) in eastern France on Tuesday. According to initial investigations, the crime can be attributed to the criminal milieu.
French media reported, with reference to the police, that two people on a motorcycle were shot at from a car near the regional court in the center of the city in Alsace near the German border.
Armed suspect arrested
As the BFMTV channel reported, the car first rammed the motorcycle before shooting at the two victims. The car was found abandoned in front of the court. An armed suspect had been arrested. Two other people are being sought.
Car rammed into motorcycle on sidewalk
According to the local newspaper "L'Alsace", there was first a chase along one of the main streets of the Alsatian city before the car rammed into the motorcycle on the sidewalk at the courthouse.
Passenger injured in the leg
The gunman is then said to have shot the motorcycle's driver and passenger, who were lying on the ground. Rescue workers were unable to help the 30-year-old driver of the motorcycle. The 27-year-old passenger was injured in the leg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
