Eternal stones for great language artists

A fixed point at the Zammelsberg meeting, which Dieter Hölbling-Gauster, chairman of the Zammelsberg Poets' Stone Society, has been organizing for 39 years, is the awarding of the honorary jug. This year's award goes to Herbert Valzacchi, who came to writing through his four children: he invented stories for them, which he then put down on paper. The Klagenfurt native writes prose and poetry as well as comedy short stories for children and adults. As chairman of the Klagenfurt Poets' Circle, the electrical engineer organizes writing workshops and readings.