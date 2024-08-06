Minnesota Governor
Harris has decided: Tim Walz will be her “running mate”
Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris has decided on a running mate. According to the US media, the race has been won by the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz - who nobody had on their radar just a few weeks ago.
Insiders had recently been treating the 60-year-old as one of the two favorites for the position of "running mate". The second promising candidate, Josh Shapiro, Governor of Pennsylvania, lost out.
Older white man of simple words
Walz, a former teacher, has been at the helm of Minnesota, a Midwestern state with a population of 5.7 million, since 2019. He is seen as a politician who uses simple language to appeal to voters with a lower level of formal education. Harris apparently hopes to gain the support of white voters from the working classes in the Rust Belt, the majority of whom recently voted for Republicans.
In terms of profile, it was also no surprise that Harris would choose a white man as a "counterweight" at her side in order to cover as broad a spectrum of the population as possible with him.
Top quartet complete, knives sharpened
Harris and Walz will now face off against the Republican duo Donald Trump / J.D. Vance on November 5. The two sides have already taken up arms against each other. Harris repeatedly referred to former President Trump as "weird" - a choice of words that, according to party insiders, can be traced back to her current running mate Walz. Trump, in turn, used the words "stupid", "crazy" and "freak" in reference to Harris.
Walz has not been at the top of anyone's list in recent weeks. His election shows the power of social media. He became an online sensation thanks to his attacks on Republicans, which have since been picked up by all Democrats.
Walz is considered a safe bet
However, it is not clear whether Walz will help Harris in the key contested states. Recent polls suggest that Minnesota is not expected to be much of a contest.
Walz has not been known for winning over swing voters in statewide elections. While other potential Harris candidates like Shapiro have done much better here.
Still, Walz is unlikely to hurt the ticket. He has won every chamber in Minnesota for the Democrats, who have since turned the state to the left. He thus serves as a contrast to Trump's running mate. J.D. Vance could not even get the most votes in his home state of Ohio in the 2022 midterm elections.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
