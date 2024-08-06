Harris has decided: Tim Walz will be her “running mate”

Top quartet complete, knives sharpened

Harris and Walz will now face off against the Republican duo Donald Trump / J.D. Vance on November 5. The two sides have already taken up arms against each other. Harris repeatedly referred to former President Trump as "weird" - a choice of words that, according to party insiders, can be traced back to her current running mate Walz. Trump, in turn, used the words "stupid", "crazy" and "freak" in reference to Harris.