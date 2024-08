More guest beds: state helps with 32 million euros

Over the past three years, the state has supported 1,600 tourism projects with a total of around 32 million euros. The Hotel Garni in Zwettl, the Refugium Lunz, the Hafnertec in Wieselburg and the Kittenberger Chalets in Schiltern were built with the help of these subsidies. In total, there are now 1000 more beds available in the 3 to 4-star segment in Lower Austria than before.