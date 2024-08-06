Two bank transfers
Tyrolean woman falls into fraudster’s trap when buying a dog
A 21-year-old woman from Imst in the Tyrol fell victim to brazen internet fraudsters. The young woman wanted to buy a dog that a stranger had advertised for sale. The victim made two transfers - a "deposit" and for the supposed transportation.
The unknown perpetrator had offered the dog for sale on a platform. He wanted a high three-digit euro amount for the animal. The 21-year-old woman from Imst came across the advertisement and contacted the alleged seller via Messenger at the beginning of August.
Down payment and transport costs
The local woman was then asked to transfer half of the purchase amount as a down payment. The remaining amount was to be paid when she received the dog.
"After transferring the deposit, the 21-year-old was asked the next day to transfer a low four-digit euro amount to a company for the transportation of the animal in a special transport box," the investigators describe. She was promised that she would get most of the money back when she handed over the dog. This transfer was also arranged by the woman.
Report after further demand
When the 21-year-old received another demand for money on Monday, she became suspicious and realized that she had fallen into the trap of fraudsters. She filed a complaint with the police. Investigations are ongoing.
