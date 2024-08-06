Problem wolf
Vorarlberg extends shooting order
In Vorarlberg, a shooting order was issued on July 26th because a wolf had killed several animals in the Bregenzerwald. Now that there have also been wolf kills in the surrounding regions, the ordinance is being extended geographically.
In Vorarlberg, a wolf culling order issued at the end of July has been extended. The reason given for this was wolf attacks on an alp in the Dornbirn district in recent days. Two young cattle had been torn and killed. While an area of around ten kilometers around the Mittagsfluh was previously considered a shooting zone, this now also includes surrounding hunting grounds.
There are strong indications of a wolf attack "such as lacerations and bite wounds typical of wolves as well as the relatively large amount of meat consumed from the cattle carcasses", said Hubert Schatz, the state's wildlife ecologist. As stipulated in the Vorarlberg Wolf Management Ordinance, DNA samples have been taken and are currently being examined. "These fatal wolf attacks on large livestock within a few days and always on the same alpine pasture show completely atypical behavior for a single wolf," said Gantner. Large livestock is not usually the typical prey of a wolf. "That's enough! Cattle before wolves," he emphasized.
Valid until October 15
Due to the recent incidents, the existing ordinance on measures from July 26 was extended by the Bregenz district authority on the basis of a well-founded assessment of individual cases, according to Gantner. The geographical extension of the measures regulation affects the surrounding Mittagsfluh hunting grounds in the game regions of Großes Walsertal, Frödischtal-Laternsertal-Dünserberg and Ebnitertal. It is valid until October 15.
In the eyes of animal protection organizations, the wolf shooting order is unlawful. Charges against the provincial government have been announced.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
