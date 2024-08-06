Situation in athletics
Salzburg’s hurdles race for a better future
Salzburg athletics is facing many challenges. Association President Michaela Egger spoke to "Krone" about the current situation and what is needed for positive development in the province.
The second full week of the Olympic Games in Paris is all about athletics. The sport captivates millions of people around the world. As in Tokyo 2021, Austria will have seven participants. In contrast to the Nippon Games with marathon runner Peter Herzog, there are no representatives from Salzburg this year. It will hardly be any different in Los Angeles 2028.
"Taking part in the Olympic Games also involves a lot of things that you can't plan," says regional association president Michaela Egger, who sees it as her responsibility to create the perfect conditions. "So that the athlete can get the best out of it," says the former triple jumper, who has been in office for around six months.
The perspective is missing
The 40-year-old knows that Salzburg's athletics is struggling with many challenges. Whereby the infrastructure - apart from the lack of an indoor track - is not a "problem". It certainly doesn't have to hide. Just last year, a delegation from the Jamaican national team trained at the ULSZ Rif and raved about the conditions.
What is missing is the perspective for the athletes. Combining training and athletics is hardly possible without financial resources. Because time is a precious commodity. "It's actually a full-time job for me. I train 14 times a week," says runner Katharina Stöger, who became U23 national champion in the 800 and 1500 meters and set national records.
The association is currently in a pilot phase based on the Swiss model. Companies hire athletes for a certain number of hours and sponsor them in return. After their career, they enter professional life. "That's exactly where we need to start," the President is certain. Just like the plan to bring the sport closer to the public again and to get children in particular interested in athletics. Disciplines such as pole vaulting or a run around Salzburg Cathedral are ideas, even if they cost a lot of money (around 150,000 euros). Money that has to be raised from private sponsors because the association's funds are limited.
Important steps taken
Local athletics benefits enormously from the funded state coach position. With Jan May, who has led many athletes to the Olympics, the work has received a significant professional boost. Since Egger took office, an important step has also been taken towards all-round medical care for the athletes. There is also a special focus on the mental area.
Ultimately, these framework conditions should lead to a broader basis in the youth and subsequently to more athletes in the general class. Egger wants to be measured by this as well as by participation and success at international level. On the way to a better future, however, the Salzburg association still has a few hurdles to overcome.
