Salzburg’s hurdles race for a better future

The association is currently in a pilot phase based on the Swiss model. Companies hire athletes for a certain number of hours and sponsor them in return. After their career, they enter professional life. "That's exactly where we need to start," the President is certain. Just like the plan to bring the sport closer to the public again and to get children in particular interested in athletics. Disciplines such as pole vaulting or a run around Salzburg Cathedral are ideas, even if they cost a lot of money (around 150,000 euros). Money that has to be raised from private sponsors because the association's funds are limited.