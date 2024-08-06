Vorteilswelt
Ransomware at the Olympics

Hackers demand ransom from French museums

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 09:11

Hacker attack in France: The Grand Palais, the venue for the Olympic Games in Paris, and around 40 other museums across the country fell victim to a cyber attack using so-called ransomware at the weekend. A "ransom" was demanded.

comment0 Kommentare

According to police sources on Monday evening, cyber criminals attacked the system on Sunday night, which enables the "centralization of financial data" of those affected. The attackers demand a ransom and threaten to pass on the encrypted data. In IT security jargon, such attacks are called ransomware attacks.

Fencing competitions not under threat
The French computer security agency (Anssi) confirmed at AFP's request that it had been "informed of the incident". It did not concern "any information systems involved in the organization of the Olympic and Paralympic Games", it explained. The Grand Palais exhibition building will host the fencing competitions, among other events.

The Grand Palais confirmed that it had been affected by a cyber attack, without giving details. According to the source, the world-famous Louvre in the center of Paris, which was also affected, stated that this was not correct.

Criminals repeatedly exploit security vulnerabilities of companies or individuals to encrypt and block their computer systems. They then demand a ransom to unlock the systems again. Such ransomware attacks cause billions in damage every year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

