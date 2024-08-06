Primarius as a guest
“Kärnthemen” in conversation: New podcast format!
The "Kärntner Krone" is launching a new regular podcast format: In the first episode, Prof. Rudolf Likar is our guest; about his life, his passions and books, his criticism and recipes.
Because too little is said and too much is claimed, we talk and tell it like it is. Under this motto, the "Kärntner Krone" is launching a new, regular podcast format; a conversation with personalities who have something to say, who have something to tell and who want to make a difference.
First episode with Primarius Prof. Rudolf Likar
The first guest has a lot to say and wants to make a difference: Professor Rudolf Likar, internationally renowned doctor, specialist in intensive care medicine, pain and palliative medicine and, above all, author of many books. I talk to him about what drives him and what he wants to achieve.
For example, he talks about the shortage of doctors in Carinthia. The fact that he himself is convinced that he would not be admitted to medical school today: "One hundred percent". Or what we are doing just as wrong as the Americans. And what the criticism in his books does. And we talk about being ill. Whether there is a five-class medicine?
The podcast will be released on Thursday, August 8; as a video and to listen to: At krone.at/kaernten.
The new format follows on from our podcast "Einwürfe", which deals with sport - especially local soccer - and is now fully into the new season (see also here). Take a look, listen in.
