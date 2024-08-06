Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Primarius as a guest

“Kärnthemen” in conversation: New podcast format!

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 10:01

The "Kärntner Krone" is launching a new regular podcast format: In the first episode, Prof. Rudolf Likar is our guest; about his life, his passions and books, his criticism and recipes.

comment0 Kommentare

Because too little is said and too much is claimed, we talk and tell it like it is. Under this motto, the "Kärntner Krone" is launching a new, regular podcast format; a conversation with personalities who have something to say, who have something to tell and who want to make a difference.

First episode with Primarius Prof. Rudolf Likar
The first guest has a lot to say and wants to make a difference: Professor Rudolf Likar, internationally renowned doctor, specialist in intensive care medicine, pain and palliative medicine and, above all, author of many books. I talk to him about what drives him and what he wants to achieve.

For example, he talks about the shortage of doctors in Carinthia. The fact that he himself is convinced that he would not be admitted to medical school today: "One hundred percent". Or what we are doing just as wrong as the Americans. And what the criticism in his books does. And we talk about being ill. Whether there is a five-class medicine?

The podcast will be released on Thursday, August 8; as a video and to listen to: At krone.at/kaernten.

The new format follows on from our podcast "Einwürfe", which deals with sport - especially local soccer - and is now fully into the new season (see also here). Take a look, listen in.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Mößlacher
Hannes Mößlacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf