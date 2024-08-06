Austrias Leo Mikic:
“This team has a lot of potential”
Despite a 0-0 draw in the second league opener against Lafnitz, Lustenau striker Leo Mikic believes in the quality of the newly formed team. The Croatian played a part in the team's relegation from the Bundesliga and is now hoping to regain his former strength.
In their first match in League Two, Austria Lustenau, freshly relegated from the Bundesliga, were unable to really prove themselves at SV Lafnitz. Although Martin Brenner, who played his first league game as a professional coach, and his team picked up a point, they still left a lot of room for improvement in many areas.
However, striker Leo Mikic, who moved to Lustenau from South Korea in January and made the move to the second division, believes in the quality of the newly formed squad. "It's a good team, young and hungry," says the 27-year-old, "it's a shame we didn't score the goals in the first game."
Back to old strength
The speedy Mikic, who started his professional career in Austria with FC Lustenau, has often struggled with injuries in recent seasons. After spells at Kapfenberg, Ried and the South Korean Jeonnam Dragons, he now wants to finally regain his old strength at Austria.
He is now physically fit again, and coach Brenner's style of play also suits the attacker very well. "I'm really looking forward to implementing the attacking soccer that the coach wants to see," says Mikic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
