Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Austrias Leo Mikic:

“This team has a lot of potential”

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 09:25

Despite a 0-0 draw in the second league opener against Lafnitz, Lustenau striker Leo Mikic believes in the quality of the newly formed team. The Croatian played a part in the team's relegation from the Bundesliga and is now hoping to regain his former strength.

comment0 Kommentare

In their first match in League Two, Austria Lustenau, freshly relegated from the Bundesliga, were unable to really prove themselves at SV Lafnitz. Although Martin Brenner, who played his first league game as a professional coach, and his team picked up a point, they still left a lot of room for improvement in many areas.

However, striker Leo Mikic, who moved to Lustenau from South Korea in January and made the move to the second division, believes in the quality of the newly formed squad. "It's a good team, young and hungry," says the 27-year-old, "it's a shame we didn't score the goals in the first game."

Back to old strength
The speedy Mikic, who started his professional career in Austria with FC Lustenau, has often struggled with injuries in recent seasons. After spells at Kapfenberg, Ried and the South Korean Jeonnam Dragons, he now wants to finally regain his old strength at Austria.

Leo Mikic already showed his goalscoring ability in Ried, scoring 56 times in the Bundesliga. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Leo Mikic already showed his goalscoring ability in Ried, scoring 56 times in the Bundesliga.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

 He is now physically fit again, and coach Brenner's style of play also suits the attacker very well. "I'm really looking forward to implementing the attacking soccer that the coach wants to see," says Mikic.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Dominik Omerzell
Dominik Omerzell
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf