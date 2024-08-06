Styrian SPÖ leader:
“Explaining this to a worker is difficult”
Styrian Deputy Governor and SPÖ Chairman Anton Lang in an interview with "Krone" about welfare excesses in Vienna, Andreas Babler and surveys.
"Krone": A whopping 4600 euros in social welfare for a Syrian family of nine in Vienna: do you think that's fair?
Anton Lang: I understand everyone who says it's not fair. That's why I think the debate we're having now is right and important. We need to discuss how we can find a way to equalize social welfare across all federal states. There is currently a difference of up to 1000 euros. In Styria, we have chosen a different path to Vienna, and that is a good thing.
What do you say to a worker who reads about this high unemployed income and has to turn over every euro twice before spending it?
Explaining something like this to a worker is of course difficult. I would tell him that everyone who lives with us must have a roof over their head, must not go hungry and must be socially protected. But yes, this amount is too high.
SPÖ city councillor Peter Hacker says succinctly that he doesn't want anyone in Vienna to have to fear for their livelihood. Are his statements helpful?
Such statements are certainly not helpful, but it is not my place to say anything to the city councillor via the newspaper. The SPÖ Vienna has to decide that for itself.
Is work still worthwhile in the face of such high financial support?
When you get so much money, it's easier to say I don't have to accept every job. The social system has to be set up in such a way that work also pays off. But it's not just about the money, working is also important for your personality and social participation.
What signal is being sent out to the unemployed?
We need to reintegrate everyone who has slipped into unemployment into the labor market as quickly as possible. But there must be enough incentive for this. That's why a nationwide social assistance solution would be so important.
The polls at federal level are anything but rosy for Andreas Babler. His replacement is already being debated. Is he the right man for the SPÖ?
I'm not taking part in the debate. Andreas Babler is our federal chairman and is currently touring Austria. But there is room for improvement.
The state election polls are not exactly exhilarating for the Styrian SPÖ either. Do you still have a chance of becoming number one?
I am still optimistic that we will finish first, as three parties are currently tied. I stand for honest politics and solid work without election sweeteners. Anton Lang will not change.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.