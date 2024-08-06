Sled dog future
Abandoned husky allowed into Nordic “paradise”
"Bounty" was simply abandoned in the Tyrolean lowlands. By a stroke of luck, a Tyrolean expat family who run a husky camp in Sweden found out about it. Then one thing led to another and now an animal happy ending awaits.
The handsome male dog seems to sense that a better future begins with this person: when Martin Eigentler enters the enclosure at the Wörgl animal shelter on Monday and meets "Bounty" for the first time, it is almost like a reunion with old friends. The young husky playfully jumps up at him and shows his best side.
Other owners, then he wandered around on his own
The background is less pleasant: in June, at a time with heat potential, "Bounty" was found on the Ache river near Hopfgarten in Brixental Valley - apparently simply abandoned. Information had already been received from the public that the owner was unable to cope with the strong four-legged friend. The official vet urgently advised her to look for another place.
The owner reluctantly agreed, but gave "Bounty" to casual acquaintances who had a lot on their plate with a relocation. We are not looking for culprits here, but one thing is certain: The one-year-old dog ended up wandering around all alone and ended up at the Wörgl animal shelter.
Daughter in Tyrol made contact
Lisa, Martin Eigentler's older daughter, also lives in the town. Her father once ran a husky camp in Angerberg and then fulfilled his lifelong dream of emigrating to the sled dog paradise of Sweden. Lisa read about the dog's fate on Facebook, made contact with the animal shelter and got to know the gentle but strong giant on walks. It was almost logical that the idea soon matured: "Bounty" should have a future with her father in the far north!
Depending on its character, a dog finds its role in the pack within three months.
Martin Eigentler
Integration into the pack has already worked several times
"The integration into my pack of 35 animals has often gone smoothly," says Eigentler, referring to four-legged "immigrants" from Canada, Alaska and Norway. At his husky camp in Sveg (central Sweden), he mainly accommodates children in the summer. In winter, he takes adults on trips, sometimes lasting several days. "Depending on its character, a dog finds its role in the pack within three months," says Eigentler.
The day after he is picked up, "Bounty" is already on his way to his new home via Munich Airport. The fact that he will be in the care of Eigentler's second daughter Hanna and will be called "Koda" shows that a new life really is beginning.
