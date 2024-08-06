Abandoned husky allowed into Nordic “paradise”

Daughter in Tyrol made contact

Lisa, Martin Eigentler's older daughter, also lives in the town. Her father once ran a husky camp in Angerberg and then fulfilled his lifelong dream of emigrating to the sled dog paradise of Sweden. Lisa read about the dog's fate on Facebook, made contact with the animal shelter and got to know the gentle but strong giant on walks. It was almost logical that the idea soon matured: "Bounty" should have a future with her father in the far north!