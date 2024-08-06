US election campaign
ÖVP-Ollersdorf is in the service of Donald Trump
ÖVP Ollersdorf as a campaigner for US presidential candidate Donald Trump? Postings on Facebook are currently causing astonishment among many. However, they have since been deleted.
Elections will be held in the USA on November 5. Tactical games, insulting verbal battles, an assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden, who withdrew after long debates about his age, and most recently Kamala Harris, who is running for the Democrats instead and ensuring that the cards in the US election campaign are reshuffled after all: the US election is indeed providing plenty to talk about.
US election campaign in Burgenland
The fact that Burgenland is now also getting involved in the US election campaign has recently caused the greatest surprise. The ÖVP Ollersdorf repeatedly shared Trump-friendly messages on its Facebook account, which is followed by 763 people. One post read "and this chaotic nation claims the right to rule over other countries?"
This did not make many friends among the population, who were increasingly of the opinion that the political group in Burgenland should limit itself to the concerns of its own community. When asked why the ÖVP Ollersdorf wanted to support Trump on his way to the White House, local leader Bernd Strobl was puzzled.
Content was deleted again
He does not know the content and is personally unable to operate the Facebook page, Strobl also claims not to know who posted the content on the page. According to the local leader, the US election campaign is of course of no political significance for the market town and he himself will not publicly join the ranks of Trump sympathizers, even if he personally is not indifferent to the impact the US election will have on the world. Only a few hours after Strobl was confronted with the content of the Facebook page, the party deleted the posts from the network.
