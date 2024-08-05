No driver’s license, but driving through town at 170 km/h

"Extremely dangerous situation!"

And that's no exaggeration, as there are police videos of the crazy drive that show what the driver did with his Volvo: Despite the rain, he sped through towns around Völkermarkt at between 120 and 170 km/h, ignored road closures, stop signs, restricted lines, overtook in tunnels, forced other drivers to make emergency stops, didn't give a damn about any traffic rules. "It was extremely dangerous," reports a police officer. "We thought about how we could stop him. Colleagues with stop sticks were still too far away." These are "nail tapes" that could be used to force such amok drivers to stop. The idea of ramming the driver was also on the table. "But he had a woman with him." Fortunately, the 64-year-old ended up hitting a tree without anyone coming to any harm.