Styrian pollen count
Allergy sufferers groan: Mugwort starts the season
The dreaded mugwort is currently causing sneezing attacks among allergy sufferers throughout Styria. Somewhat delayed by the rainy weather, it will reach its full bloom in August. Pollen expert Markus Berger knows what else allergy sufferers can expect - and how to protect themselves against it.
Runny noses, watery eyes and sneezing fits: "The mugwort season started like clockwork at the beginning of August," says Markus Berger, doctor and head of the Austrian Pollen Information Service. The herb is sweeping across the country like a wave - starting in the slightly warmer east.
Especially at lower altitudes, mugwort is now causing worries for allergy sufferers. If the grasses can currently only be felt in the mountains, the next culprit is already on its way. "That's a bit nasty," says Berger. However: "The rainy weather is still putting a damper on the season in Styria."
This damp weather in turn leads to increased exposure to fungal spores. And corn fields in bloom also provoke allergic reactions - "but only in the immediate vicinity", explains Berger. Ragweed is also slowly becoming noticeable, and in the course of August this weed will also really take off from the east.
The peak is still to come
Berger expects the mugwort season to peak in around ten days' time, in mid-August. From the warmer, lower altitudes, the nasal tickler now gradually begins to flower in higher areas. The end of the season should be at the end of August - the ragweed burden even lasts until the end of September. However: "September is often followed by another reed bloom. How long the season lasts is a question of temperature," says Berger.
Hopefully by October we can breathe a sigh of relief. But how can you protect yourself until then? "It's important to get the right diagnosis. If you ignore an allergy, it can get worse over the years," says the expert. Pollen screens and air filters can help at home, sea salt drops or even sunglasses and a mask when out and about. "Otherwise, the only advice is to go on vacation," says Berger with a smile.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.