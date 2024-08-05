Allergy sufferers groan: Mugwort starts the season

Hopefully by October we can breathe a sigh of relief. But how can you protect yourself until then? "It's important to get the right diagnosis. If you ignore an allergy, it can get worse over the years," says the expert. Pollen screens and air filters can help at home, sea salt drops or even sunglasses and a mask when out and about. "Otherwise, the only advice is to go on vacation," says Berger with a smile.