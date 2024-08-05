Barca, goodbye? Mourinho wants to snap up Gündogan

Gündogan joined Barca last summer from Man City, where his contract runs until 2025, but it is currently more than uncertain whether he will play in blue and red for that long. The "Blaugrana" are said to be quite prepared to sell the veteran. Allegedly, Fenerbahce and coach Mourinho - who is very keen on Gündogan - are already a potential buyer. And Saudi Arabia are also said to be keen on the services of the German European Championship captain. However, he has ruled out a move there. Does this pave the way for Fenerbahce and Mourinho?