Olmo to come
Barca, goodbye? Mourinho wants to snap up Gündogan
Are Ilkay Gündogan's days at FC Barcelona numbered? According to "Sportbild", negotiations with Fenerbahce Istanbul are underway. The coach there, Jose Mourinho, is said to be keen on the German. This would free up money at Barca - which could be reinvested in Dani Olmo.
Gündogan joined Barca last summer from Man City, where his contract runs until 2025, but it is currently more than uncertain whether he will play in blue and red for that long. The "Blaugrana" are said to be quite prepared to sell the veteran. Allegedly, Fenerbahce and coach Mourinho - who is very keen on Gündogan - are already a potential buyer. And Saudi Arabia are also said to be keen on the services of the German European Championship captain. However, he has ruled out a move there. Does this pave the way for Fenerbahce and Mourinho?
Olmo and Williams instead of Gündogan?
It is quite conceivable that Barca would be open to the deal. Especially as Gündogan is not without controversy. And coach Hansi Flick would like to have two other players: negotiations with Dani Olmo from Leipzig and (rather unlikely) Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao - both of whom made a big impression at the European Championships - are likely to be ongoing. But because Barca's financial situation is (almost traditionally) tight, the club could make good use of the money from the Gündogan transfer.
Admittedly, Barca fans would then have to do without actions like this one - taken during Barca's 2:1 test match victory against Real Madrid as part of the US tour in New Jersey:
But Dani Olmo could certainly do that too.
