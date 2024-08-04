Rust upgrades
Cycle path crossing to ensure greater safety
Environmentally friendly mobility on two wheels is a priority: construction measures worth 200,000 euros will improve the traffic infrastructure.
The expansion of cycling infrastructure in all districts is a key project in the overall transport strategy. Anyone who pedals will be encouraged.
More attractive and even safer
One of the most beautiful and busiest routes is the Lake Neusiedl cycle path B10. The construction department is currently implementing measures to make it both more attractive and safer. Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner and Mayor Gerold Stagl were at the site inspection at the junction of the cycle path on the B...52 at the entrance to the town of Rust: "In the course of this high-quality connection and the significant improvement of the road infrastructure, it is to be expected that many cyclists will enjoy using the route in future," is the conclusion.
More and more people are switching to bikes
Construction has been underway since March and the final spurt is now underway. The cost: 200,000 euros. In total, €25 million will be invested in the expansion of the cycle path network in Burgenland over the next five years. The investment will pay off. "In Rust, more and more people are doing without their cars and traveling by bike. The conversion of the junction is therefore an important step in the right direction," says Stagl. In addition, there will be combined footpaths and cycle paths on the approach to the junction with Ruster Straße. "In concrete terms, this means that cycle traffic will be kept separate from motorized individual traffic," explains Dorner.
Significant improvement
This section of the Neusiedlersee cycle path is not only important for recreational use, but also for everyday traffic. "This will significantly improve cycling connections within the town to schools, the cemetery and other destinations," adds Dorner.
In order to ensure a safe crossing of Ruster Straße at the junction with the Turnerweg and Baumgartengasse municipal roads in the urban area, a cycle and crosswalk will be built at this critical point. "In addition, two bus stops in the vicinity of this intersection will be upgraded in accordance with the guidelines."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
