Cycle path crossing to ensure greater safety

More and more people are switching to bikes

Construction has been underway since March and the final spurt is now underway. The cost: 200,000 euros. In total, €25 million will be invested in the expansion of the cycle path network in Burgenland over the next five years. The investment will pay off. "In Rust, more and more people are doing without their cars and traveling by bike. The conversion of the junction is therefore an important step in the right direction," says Stagl. In addition, there will be combined footpaths and cycle paths on the approach to the junction with Ruster Straße. "In concrete terms, this means that cycle traffic will be kept separate from motorized individual traffic," explains Dorner.