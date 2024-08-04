Child in the operating theater: the chronology of a scandal

Investigations against seven people

The public prosecutor's office initially investigated the surgeon and mother of the 13-year-old, a surgeon and other unknown perpetrators on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Since then and the publication of the "Krone" story at the beginning of June, the investigation has gone from strength to strength. The public prosecutor's office is now investigating the surgeons in question and five other known individuals. And within a few days, the University Hospital and the Medical University of Graz dismissed the two surgeons without notice. The trust in the doctor is gone. On Sunday, the Medical University of Graz finally confirmed that the second doctor would also have to leave. However, spokesperson Gerald Auer announced that no further details would be given. According to rumors, the now dismissed doctor had previously defended the 13-year-old's mother. However, he is now said to have corrected his statement. Because he is said to have initially told the untruth, the Rectorate dismissed him without notice.