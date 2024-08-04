What has happened so far
Child in the operating theater: the chronology of a scandal
The events surrounding the Styrian doctor who allegedly allowed her daughter (13) to touch a patient during an operation at Graz Regional Hospital are coming thick and fast. In order to keep an overview, we summarize the events of this unbelievable case once again. And Health Minister Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP) comments on the incidents for the first time.
At the beginning of June, the "Krone" newspaper heard about the case, which had already taken place on 13 January. Back then, a young man was admitted to hospital after a serious forestry accident. He had to be operated on the same day. Two surgeons and five other members of the operating team should have been in the room.
But there was a guest! The 13-year-old daughter of a medical doctor. According to the university hospital, she should not have been in the room anyway, as people under the age of 16 are not allowed in. As it turned out afterwards, however, she was not only present but, wrapped up in the appropriate surgical clothing, even laid hands on the patient herself!
Patient is said to be unharmed
Several weeks later, an anonymous complaint was filed with the public prosecutor's office in Graz. Even though the hospital emphasized that the operation had been without complications, that the patient was doing well and that the access regulations to operating theatres had been revised shortly afterwards, as the "Krone" was told. Now every unknown person must introduce themselves by name and function. Persons without a function must leave the room immediately.
Investigations against seven people
The public prosecutor's office initially investigated the surgeon and mother of the 13-year-old, a surgeon and other unknown perpetrators on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Since then and the publication of the "Krone" story at the beginning of June, the investigation has gone from strength to strength. The public prosecutor's office is now investigating the surgeons in question and five other known individuals. And within a few days, the University Hospital and the Medical University of Graz dismissed the two surgeons without notice. The trust in the doctor is gone. On Sunday, the Medical University of Graz finally confirmed that the second doctor would also have to leave. However, spokesperson Gerald Auer announced that no further details would be given. According to rumors, the now dismissed doctor had previously defended the 13-year-old's mother. However, he is now said to have corrected his statement. Because he is said to have initially told the untruth, the Rectorate dismissed him without notice.
