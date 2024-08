How much our politicians earn on the side

Who earns how much is precisely regulated in the Upper Austrian Provincial Remuneration Act: The basis is always the salary of a member of the National Council, which is currently exactly 10,351.39 euros. In 1997, a starting amount of 100,000 schillings was set by law, which now, due to inflation and after several increases, amounts to exactly these 10,351.39 euros. Members of the Upper Austrian Parliament receive 75 percent of this amount, i.e. 7764 euros gross, 14 times a year.