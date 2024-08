Supplementary player shines: Barcelona beat Real

Ancelotti: "The result is not important"

As in the test against Manchester City in Orlando, which Barcelona won on penalties, this match was also heavily affected by a thunderstorm and had to be interrupted for a long time. For Real, who were without the injured David Alaba, 19-year-old Nico Paz scored (82') in front of 82,000 fans. "The result is not so important," said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti. "The aim is for the players to get minutes and be in good form. It's a preparation game."