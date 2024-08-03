krone.tv asks
4600 euros in social welfare: “That’s a rip-off!”
The case of a family of nine from Syria is currently causing a stir in Vienna, who are supposed to receive almost 4600 euros a month in minimum benefits (including rent subsidy). Is that fair? krone.tv asked around in Vienna.
"I don't think that's okay. Everyone should contribute their work", says kindergarten teacher Fatma U. "My social benefits go to them and they don't contribute anything themselves. That's a rip-off, I don't think it's fair."
Pensioner Elisabeth P. sees things very differently. With seven children, they will probably need the money. Timo A. adds: "It sounds unfair at first. But I think you have to look at the big picture."
Pensioner Gertrude A. explains that she doesn't think 4600 euros in social benefits is right: "I've worked for almost 50 years and get 1000 euros and a little something. And I also have a house and a car and have to maintain everything, but nobody helps you with that."
"Of course, that sounds a frightening amount," says lawyer Florian W. "So I think the problem is that we can invite people here, but at some point you have to think about how many more we can manage and how much we can afford."
That's the system that's wrong - you can't blame the people, says Michael V.
