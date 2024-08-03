"Is peculiar"
Edtstadler sees the ball in Zadic’s court when it comes to judicial reforms
Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) takes Justice Minister Alma Zadic (Greens) to task following the Kreutner Commission's report on a supposed two-tier justice system.
If such a report is on the table after almost five years of the legislative period, one could ask the Minister of Justice "what she has been doing over the last few years". As far as the withdrawn draft law on cell phone data analysis is concerned, she considers Zadic's approach to be "peculiar".
The amendment to the law obtained by the Constitutional Court (VfGH) had passed the Justice Committee in the National Council, but did not make it to the plenary session.
The main criticism was that the public prosecutor's office is not involved in the processing of cell phone data and that the task remains with the police. If this is congruent with the Code of Criminal Procedure and the evaluation of evidence appears to be better handled by the courts, this could be discussed.
If the Minister of Justice is of the opinion that changes need to be made, it is up to her to present a new legislative proposal. In any case, time is pressing, as the Constitutional Court has ruled that the relevant provisions will expire at the end of the year.
No comment on two-tier justice
Edtstadler does not really want to evaluate the content of the report by Martin Kreutner's commission on two-tier justice, which she has only "leafed through here and there", as it is not her area of responsibility. The commission's task was to find out whether there had been any unjustified influence on criminal proceedings. She was "too far away" to comment on this.
The minister did not say who the ÖVP should form a coalition with after the election, only that in her view the People's Party should be in the government: "Because we need a broad center and that is embodied by the ÖVP." FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) should not be there.
Edtstadler visibly sees the end of the coalition between the ÖVP and the Greens without melancholy: "I actually believe that the best of both worlds has been worked out in this government constellation and therefore it is good when the voters have their say."
