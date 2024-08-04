News for day trippers
Sunset tasting at the most beautiful Weinviertel locations
You don't have to travel far to experience a truly beautiful end to the day: With new programs, the Weinviertel is attracting guests from the surrounding area - i.e. the city of Vienna - for a short or weekend trip. Some things develop of their own accord: The "Sunset Tasting", started as a test, will become a fixed program this year.
Good wine and delicious food have always guaranteed the rise of Weinviertel tourism. One example is the successful "Tafeln im Weinviertel" series, which alone attracts more than 2000 visitors to the region just outside the capital every year. Usually for more than one day, as everyone wants to enjoy wine. The recent Weinviertel wine tour was more for day trippers - around 5900 guests did not miss the chance to take a look behind the scenes of the food producers.
Sunset to suit every taste
However, the peak has by no means been reached in the gently undulating region: those responsible are constantly boosting guest business with new promotions. Motto: Once you've experienced it, you're sure to come back! One example of an ongoing offer - almost a "sure-fire success": originally introduced as a test campaign, "sunset tastings" are taking place regularly this year. Selected winegrowers take their guests to their favorite places. They know exactly where the secret spots in their region are.
Sometimes on the way there, but certainly at the destination, wine is tasted at sunset and the surroundings, be it a special place or a spot with a beautiful view, are enjoyed. Of course, a culinary surprise is a must.
The picturesque cellar lanes are the unmistakable trademarks of my home Weinviertel and unique in the world. We still have a lot of plans for these cultural assets and want to preserve them on the one hand, but also gradually make them accessible and accessible to experience on the other.
Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner
Cellar alleys as a trademark of the region
Once production sites, now places to meet and celebrate: the cellar lanes are constantly popular - be it at festivals or as part of tours with specially trained guides who not only tell you about the unique buildings themselves, but also have stories to tell about the wine. A tasty experience and cultural-historical knowledge transfer in one!
Experience wineries in the Weinviertel
Last but not least, there is also a look behind the scenes and offers for groups: "wein.gut.schauen" is new, where tradition meets production - guests experience the production of wine through to tasting. Additional offers such as tractor rides through the vineyards are a very special experience, especially for families.
More information: www.weinviertel.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.