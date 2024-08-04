Sunset tasting at the most beautiful Weinviertel locations

Good wine and delicious food have always guaranteed the rise of Weinviertel tourism. One example is the successful "Tafeln im Weinviertel" series, which alone attracts more than 2000 visitors to the region just outside the capital every year. Usually for more than one day, as everyone wants to enjoy wine. The recent Weinviertel wine tour was more for day trippers - around 5900 guests did not miss the chance to take a look behind the scenes of the food producers.