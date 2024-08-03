Noah Lyles:
Four times gold? “I can break Bolt’s time”
Noah Lyles wants to be the first person since 1948 to win four running golds."Mentality of a god" and trading cards as a talisman will help him. "I know I can beat Bolt's time," he says.
Modesty is an ornament. Not so for Noah Lyles. The US sprint star loves pithy remarks, likes to put himself in the limelight - and is also fast. He has been world champion six times, three times in his special discipline, the 200 meters. He shares this preference with the most famous track and field athlete of recent years, Usain Bolt, whose world records for the 100 and 200 meters still stand. He won't be running the longer distance for much longer, if Lyles has his way. "I know I can beat Bolt's time," explained the 27-year-old. And indeed, he has already come within 12 hundredths of the legendary 19.19 seconds.
Lyles also wants to beat the Jamaican in Paris in another respect. He is aiming to become the first athlete since Fanny Blankers-Koen in 1948 to win four running golds. Not only in the 100, 200 and 4 x 100, but also in the 4 x 400 meters.
Documentary on Netflix
"If you want to become a legend, you have to break a world record and become an Olympic champion," Lyles explains. "That's what I'm missing. That's why I want four golds, even Bolt has never achieved that at the same Games."
Lyles is currently regarded as the "rock star of athletics". Adidas gave him a deal worth millions, Netflix is filming a documentary. A matter of course for Lyles: "As a sprinter, you have to have the mentality of a god." Perhaps he has his special talisman with him again. At the US Trials, he didn't pull aces out of his jersey, but Yu-Gi-Oh trading cards.
Preliminary heats start
Lyles' Olympic project starts today with the 100 m heats. Markus Fuchs is also in them. The Austrian is looking forward to the special purple track in the Stade de France. "I think it's mega," he grins. "It's tough as nails, very fast." Good for Lyles, who wants his first gold in the final on Sunday.
