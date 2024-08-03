Four times gold? “I can break Bolt’s time”

Modesty is an ornament. Not so for Noah Lyles. The US sprint star loves pithy remarks, likes to put himself in the limelight - and is also fast. He has been world champion six times, three times in his special discipline, the 200 meters. He shares this preference with the most famous track and field athlete of recent years, Usain Bolt, whose world records for the 100 and 200 meters still stand. He won't be running the longer distance for much longer, if Lyles has his way. "I know I can beat Bolt's time," explained the 27-year-old. And indeed, he has already come within 12 hundredths of the legendary 19.19 seconds.