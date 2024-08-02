National Council election 2024
These parties made it onto the ballot paper
Nine parties will be on the ballot paper nationwide in the National Council election on September 29: ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ, GRÜNE, NEOS, KPÖ, BIER, Liste Petrovic and the list "KEINE" each submitted sufficiently supported nominations in time before the closing date on Friday afternoon at 5 pm.
Three other parties were only able to collect enough signatures in individual provinces, the Ministry of the Interior announced in a press release.
MFG, "Liste Gaza" and "Die Gelben"
These three parties are the MFG, which has become known as a party critical of the corona measures (in all federal states except Burgenland and Carinthia), the "Liste Gaza" (in all federal states except Carinthia and Salzburg) and "Die Gelben". The latter are only running in Burgenland - with former FPÖ politician Manfred Kölly at the helm.
The "Servus Partei" is not on the list of the Ministry of the Interior; according to its own statements, it is not running at all, although it has found enough supporters in more than half of the federal states, as it announced in the afternoon. The "Best Austria" list announced its withdrawal some time ago. The "Democratic Alternative" list also failed to make it, as did the "DUO" list.
Three MPs or 2600 eligible voters
For parties already represented in parliament, the signatures of three members of the National Council are generally sufficient. Parties that cannot rely on this must collect between 100 and 500 signatures from eligible voters, depending on the size of the federal state, and at least 2,600 in total. It is also possible to run in individual federal states only.
The provincial electoral authorities will now examine the election proposals - including declarations of support - even more closely. Those "found to be valid" will be published by August 8 at the latest. The order of publication will then determine the order of the party names on the respective ballot papers.
The names and abbreviations of the parties that have submitted state election proposals by the deadline:
FEDERAL
- Karl Nehammer - The People's Party (ÖVP)
- Austrian Social Democratic Party (SPÖ)
- Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ)
- NEOS - The reform force for your new Austria (NEOS)
- The Greens - The Green Alternative (GRÜNE)
- The Beer Party (BIER)
- None of them (KEINE)
- Communist Party of Austria - KPÖ Plus (KPÖ)
- List Madeleine Petrovic (LMP)
IN INDIVIDUAL STATES:
Burgenland:
- List GAZA - Voices Against Genocide (GAZA)
- The YELLOW (BGE)
Lower Austria, Upper Austria, Styria,
Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Vienna:
- List GAZA - Voices Against Genocide (GAZA)
- MFG - Austria People - Freedom - Fundamental Rights (MFG)
Salzburg:
- MFG - Austria People - Freedom - Fundamental Rights (MFG)
~
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.