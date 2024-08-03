State environmental advocate:
“Speak out clearly against landfill in Scharnitz”
The population in Scharnitz receives further support. The Deputy Provincial Environmental Ombudsman sees "serious adverse effects" if a landfill site planned there is realized. And he is calling for clear rules.
A planned landfill site in Scharnitz is angering the local population. They have received support not only from the "Fritz" list, as reported in the "Krone" newspaper, but now also from the Provincial Environmental Ombudsman's Office. As Walter Tschon, Deputy Provincial Environmental Ombudsman, emphasizes, "we have already received many calls from concerned citizens who find this landfill unacceptable".
He goes on to explain that "the landfill would primarily affect the local recreation area located there". This would no longer be available to recreational users for several decades, warns Tschon.
How much landfill volume is needed and how much is available in a region? This has not yet been taken into account. Clear rules are needed here.
Walter Tschon
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
"Take the municipality's rejection into account"
He clarifies: "Based on the oral hearing and the results of the investigation to date, the Provincial Environmental Ombudsman's Office is against the realization of the proposed excavated soil landfill. On the one hand, the realization of this project would have serious adverse effects on the various nature and environmental protection media and, on the other hand, the public interests for the project that have been credibly demonstrated so far are not comprehensible."
In conclusion, Tschon appeals that "the clearly expressed rejection of the municipality must be taken into account in the decision-making process".
