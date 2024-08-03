“Speak out clearly against landfill in Scharnitz”

"Take the municipality's rejection into account"

He clarifies: "Based on the oral hearing and the results of the investigation to date, the Provincial Environmental Ombudsman's Office is against the realization of the proposed excavated soil landfill. On the one hand, the realization of this project would have serious adverse effects on the various nature and environmental protection media and, on the other hand, the public interests for the project that have been credibly demonstrated so far are not comprehensible."