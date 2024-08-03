Altach against WSG Tirol LIVE from 5pm

Tirol must "reach for the ceiling"

Semlic can rely on all his key players for the Watten team. It is the 41-year-old successor to long-term coach Thomas Silberberger's first time as a coach in the top flight. "We already know that we have to reach for the ceiling to be able to take something countable with us there," said Semlic ahead of the trip to the Arlberg. He did not want to overestimate Altach's cup exit. "We know that it won't be easy. Especially the first few games, where nobody knows exactly where they stand. We will try to take control of the game. The small moments will be important."