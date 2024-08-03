Bundesliga ticker
Altach against WSG Tirol LIVE from 5pm
SCR Altach start the new Bundesliga season with great ambitions after a mixed past few years. In the first home game against WSG Tirol, now coached by Philipp Semlic, the main aim today is to iron out the first setback. Kick-off is at 5pm, we will be reporting live (see ticker below).
The slip-up in the ÖFB Cup at Vienna's regional league team Donaufeld (0:2) did not inspire a spirit of optimism in the Altach camp. Standfest does not want to be put off by this. He reiterated on Friday that he is looking ahead with confidence. "We've really added quality," noted Standfest with regard to the increased competition for places in the starting eleven. This should generally give the team a boost.
"Ready to make amends"
At Donaufeld, only one of the ten new signings started from the beginning. Lukas Fridrikas was substituted at the break after an unimpressive performance. They are now "ready to make amends" against WSG, Standfest confirmed. He sees a lot of positives on the training pitch. "I can promise that we will give it our all. Whether it's enough is another matter. But I can put my hand in the fire for the team."
The injured new attacker Lincoln is not yet available, but the Brazilian will be a topic next week. Another attacking player, Salif Tietietta, is likely to be missing for some time. The 19-year-old injured himself in training and is suspected of having torn a cruciate ligament.
Tirol must "reach for the ceiling"
Semlic can rely on all his key players for the Watten team. It is the 41-year-old successor to long-term coach Thomas Silberberger's first time as a coach in the top flight. "We already know that we have to reach for the ceiling to be able to take something countable with us there," said Semlic ahead of the trip to the Arlberg. He did not want to overestimate Altach's cup exit. "We know that it won't be easy. Especially the first few games, where nobody knows exactly where they stand. We will try to take control of the game. The small moments will be important."
The WSG motto is to stop Altach's play and make their own pinpricks. A returnee will be the right man up front. Lukas Hinterseer moved back to Tyrol in the summer. "At the age of 33 and having already played a few games abroad, a lot is naturally expected of me," says the long-time Germany international. "I try to do my thing professionally and I believe that I can pull the boys along in the dressing room."
According to Hinterseer, the fact that Wattens are seen as the number one relegation candidate doesn't change anything. "We as a team have worked hard in preparation and we try to bring that to the pitch from game to game. We'll see what comes out in the end." Relegation is "of course the primary goal", said the former team striker.
